A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Engine part falls off Boeing plane, flight takes emergency action

4th time so far this year that a company aircraft had to divert to Denver

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 7:09pm
An engine cowling is removed on a Southwest Airlines flight on a Boeing 737 on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (X)

An engine cowling is removed on a Southwest Airlines flight on a Boeing 737 on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency stop after an engine part fell off during takeoff from Denver International Airport on Sunday morning.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was headed for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when the engine cowling fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA released a statement Sunday morning saying that the flight returned safely and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden could be left off key battleground-state ballot in 2024 race
Eye-safety expert debunks false assumptions about your vision during solar eclipse
WATCH: Protesters in Michigan chant 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!
'Golden Bachelor' husband and wife live hundreds of miles apart, now reveal reason
'We serve an unbelievable God': Coach immediately gives praise after NCAA title win
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×