WATCH: Engine part falls off Boeing plane, flight takes emergency action

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency stop after an engine part fell off during takeoff from Denver International Airport on Sunday morning.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was headed for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when the engine cowling fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

BREAKING: (LITERALLY)

BOEING 737 RETURNS TO DENVER AFTER ENGINE ISSUE. The crew declared an emergency reporting that part of the engine had detached and was hanging off. BOEING has officially become the DJ Khaled of airline mishaps. “ANOTHER ONE!.” ✈️pic.twitter.com/o7gwMOOvIf — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) April 7, 2024

The FAA released a statement Sunday morning saying that the flight returned safely and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

