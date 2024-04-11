WATCH: Israeli soldiers recite blessing on Gaza fruit trees

(JNS) -- Israel Defense Forces troops on Wednesday recited Birkat Ha’Ilanot, the seasonal blessing on blossoming fruit trees, in the Netzarim Corridor that splits the Gaza Strip.

According to Jewish law, if one sees fruit trees budding in the Hebrew month of Nisan, he recites the blessing, “Blessed are You, God, our Lord, King of the Universe, that His world is not lacking anything, and He created in it good creations and good trees for the pleasure of mankind.”

חיילי מחלקת הבייניש של ישיבת איתמר מפלוגת החוד של גדוד 931 חטיבת הנחל מברכים ברכת האילנות במסדרון נצרים pic.twitter.com/AAHFowPfXQ — דביר עמר (@dviramar2) April 10, 2024

The special blessing is recited only once a year in the weeks preceding Passover, the Jewish festival of redemption. The sages of the Talmud interpret the tree renewal as a sign of the Jewish people’s redemption.

Read the full story ›