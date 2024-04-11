A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Israel WorldWND VIDEO

WATCH: Israeli soldiers recite blessing on Gaza fruit trees

'For all the land that you see I will give to you and your offspring forever'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 10, 2024 at 9:35pm

(Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- Israel Defense Forces troops on Wednesday recited Birkat Ha’Ilanot, the seasonal blessing on blossoming fruit trees, in the Netzarim Corridor that splits the Gaza Strip.

According to Jewish law, if one sees fruit trees budding in the Hebrew month of Nisan, he recites the blessing, “Blessed are You, God, our Lord, King of the Universe, that His world is not lacking anything, and He created in it good creations and good trees for the pleasure of mankind.”

The special blessing is recited only once a year in the weeks preceding Passover, the Jewish festival of redemption. The sages of the Talmud interpret the tree renewal as a sign of the Jewish people’s redemption.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Israeli soldiers recite blessing on Gaza fruit trees
WATCH: Trump picks up Chick-fil-A tab for surprised customers
Matthew McConaughey says there's an 'initiation process' in Hollywood
Having an unsupportive partner can be horrible for your health
Why exercising at night may be best for health
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×