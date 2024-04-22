WATCH: James Carville urges voters to rip 'fart sounds' on Trump

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic strategist James Carville suggested on Sunday that voters ridicule former President Donald Trump with “fart sounds” at his rallies.

Several anti-Trump personalities on X repeated a claim Trump has been farting in the courtroom during his trial, which pertains to 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business documents relating to payments to porn star Stormy Danielsfor her silence regarding an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. People should attend the former president’s rally and play “fart sounds” on their phones, Carville said while repeatedly playing flatulence noises in an episode of “James Carville Explains.”

“When you go to Trump rallies … go to your cell phone and get farting sounds,” Carville said. “I tried it today, even as stupid as I am. You can get a million farting sounds.”

The strategist then demonstrated his ability to create an “under-arm fart.”

WATCH:

“Don’t pass this opportunity up, ’cause it’s a golden opportunity,” Carville said. “‘Cause these people are farting into the future … Get your little fart sounds and mock this fat slob son of a bitch traitor, whatever the hell he is, and let’s go out and win this ***damn election now. Thank you.”

Trump is currently polling ahead of Biden by 0.3%, according to the RealClearPolling average.

Voters tend to approve of Trump’s term in office more now than they did in the fall of 2020, a recent New York Times/Siena College survey of registered voters found. The former president’s margins on the economy, immigration, law and order, the pandemic, unifying the country and the Supreme Court have improved, and there was a positive nine-point swing about whether respondents felt Trump left the U.S. better off as they look back at his presidency.

Carville warned in a recent episode that the Supreme Court will ban mailing condoms and birth control if Trump is reelected in November.

