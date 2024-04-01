WATCH: Jews called 'Zionist pigs' at American city-council meeting

(JEWISH NEWS OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA) -- A phone was thrown. A microphone was hurled. Posters were raised to block people. Chanting and shouting followed every public commenter until the mayor was forced to call a recess.

It was business as usual at the Berkeley City Council meeting, where for months tempers have been high and the mood volatile.

WATCH: Yesterday, the Berkeley City Council held its final meeting before a one-month recess. The agenda of the meeting included an item on marking Holocaust Remembrance Day and funding educational programs around this commemoration. There was nothing on the meeting agenda about… pic.twitter.com/dQdmmuI2Ad — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) March 27, 2024

“Our meetings have been horrendous since October,” said councilmember Susan Wengraf. “The meetings have been extremely difficult.”

