WATCH: Jews called 'Zionist pigs' at American city-council meeting

'Our meetings have been horrendous since October'

Published April 1, 2024 at 8:17am
A city-council meeting in Berkeley, California, erupts in anti-Israel sentiment on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Instagram)

(JEWISH NEWS OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA) -- A phone was thrown. A microphone was hurled. Posters were raised to block people. Chanting and shouting followed every public commenter until the mayor was forced to call a recess.

It was business as usual at the Berkeley City Council meeting, where for months tempers have been high and the mood volatile.

“Our meetings have been horrendous since October,” said councilmember Susan Wengraf. “The meetings have been extremely difficult.”

Read the full story ›

