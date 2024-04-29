WATCH: Joe Biden turns back on Wounded Warriors, Jill swings him around

Joe Biden's declining cognizance level long has been documented in the media. Multiple times he's simply wandered around on stage trying to find a way off. He's even done that while others are speaking. Then there was the time he wandered off across the White House lawn instead of going to the entrance, making Secret Service officers scramble.

And a special counsel recommended against charging him over government documents he concealed in his garage because of his "diminished" capabilities.

But he's now reached a new level: Turning his back on an audience of Wounded Warriors to thank them for their service.

Actually, Jill Biden mostly saved the day, approaching him while he was talking and physically turning him around.

See it:

Joe Biden tells wounded warriors they are the spine of America after Jill helps him find the wounded warriors. Joe is gone. If you can’t see it, you’re part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/6cB4kAW5yQ — SULLY (@SULLY10X) April 26, 2024

Is U.S. security at great risk because of Joe Biden's lack of mental acuity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report at The Gateway Pundit described Biden's performance as a "bizarre gaffe."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!\

He "had his back to them (the wounded warriors) for his entire speech until Jill Biden turned him around," the report said.

It explained, "The confused president walked to the opposite side of the stage from the veterans, kept his back to them, and declared that they are the 'spine of America.'"

He said, "That’s not an exaggeration. I really mean it. You’re the backbone. You’re the spine. You’re the reason we are the nation we are. You’re the best America has to offer. God love you all."

Social media comments that followed the video online include accusations of "elder abuse" by Jill Biden, and, of Joe Biden, "I wonder who he was speaking to."

And, "That's sad."

Further, Biden was blasted for once again talking about his son, Beau.

"'Like our son who died'? Stop Joe. Stop. He came back after a truncated tour in safe spaces and died of brain cancer years later. Stop. He was never a wounded warrior."

And, "He is suffering from vision loss on top of everything else!

He just HAD to add Beau on at the last second ‍♀️https://t.co/EMVYWuFlpD — Joni Job (@jj_talking) April 26, 2024



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!