WATCH: Migrants go wild on streets of midtown Manhattan

(ZEROHEDGE) – A pack of illegal aliens viciously fought each other with sticks, belts, and whatever they could get their hands on outside a migrant hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Footage of the fight was uploaded on X on Sunday. The scenes show parts of Manhattan transformed into what appears to be third-world-esque as law and order lapses under a city controlled by rogue Democrats.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

https://x.com/CANELATRD/status/1782075548115550601

The Row is one of many hotels and shelters converted to house illegal aliens in NYC from the open southern border. About 200,000 migrants have flooded the city since early 2022. There are as many as 64,000 in these shelters.

Read the full story ›