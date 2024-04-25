A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Migrants go wild on streets of midtown Manhattan

Law and order lapses under city controlled by rogue Democrats

Published April 25, 2024 at 11:25am
Migrants fight each other on streets of midtown Manhattan (video screenshot)

Migrants fight each other on streets of midtown Manhattan

(ZEROHEDGE) – A pack of illegal aliens viciously fought each other with sticks, belts, and whatever they could get their hands on outside a migrant hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Footage of the fight was uploaded on X on Sunday. The scenes show parts of Manhattan transformed into what appears to be third-world-esque as law and order lapses under a city controlled by rogue Democrats.

The Row is one of many hotels and shelters converted to house illegal aliens in NYC from the open southern border. About 200,000 migrants have flooded the city since early 2022. There are as many as 64,000 in these shelters.

