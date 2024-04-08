A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Mount Etna puffs giant smoke rings in 'extraordinary' phenomenon

'Now it is beating all previous records'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 8, 2024 at 8:13am
Mount Etna in Sicily blows giant smoke rings in April 2024 (X)

Mount Etna in Sicily blows giant smoke rings in April 2024

(THE TELEGRAPH) -- Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, is delighting tourists and locals by blowing almost perfect circles of smoke into the blue skies over Sicily.

The smoke circles, known as volcanic vortex rings, are actually made of condensed gases and water vapour. They form when gases rise up from deep below the earth and escape inside the crater of a volcano.

Mount Etna is one of a handful of volcanoes around the world that produces the rings, and does so prolifically, but the latest emissions are exceptional, scientists say.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







