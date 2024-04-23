WATCH: New ad has police chasing girls to take pregnancy test

A common-sense parental rights protection that is being adopted by states in the wake of the fall of the unconstitutional Roe abortion "rights" precedent now is under attack by the leftist ideology of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He's released an ad portraying two girls being stopped by a police officer and ordered to take a pregnancy test.

California Governor Gavin Newsom spins a narrative in his newly released ad that is so outlandish, it should be labeled fiction. https://t.co/NDYsYVRnvC — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 22, 2024

The concept in the laws, already in place in Idaho and being considered in others, is that it should be criminal to take someone else's child out of state for an abortion. Such bans target directly situations where abusers attack and rape young girls, then force them into abortions to continue abusing and raping.

Leftist legacy media outlets have portrayed opposing that as a bad thing.

Will ads like this have any real political impact? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 31% (20 Votes) 69% (45 Votes)

One report noted, "Newsom's Campaign for Democracy ad is set to air in Alabama starting Monday."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The ad claims "Republicans are trying to criminalize young women's travel to receive abortion care. We cannot let them get away with this."

It shows two "young women" heading for a state line, until they hear a siren.

"Trump Republicans want to criminalize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care," a voice on the ad states. A trooper then walks up to the car and demands, "Miss, I'm going to need you to step out of the vehicle and take a pregnancy test."

That report claims such travel restrictions for minors is part of an effort criminalize travel by "women" to another state for abortions.

Newsom previously has participated in other pro-abortion campaigns, using ads and billboards.

Jack Posobioec a commentator, activist and senior editor at Human Events, caught the new ad, and noted, "Newsom just released a new ad saying Trump is going to order police stop women crossing state lines and force them to take pregnancy tests."



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!