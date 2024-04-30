WATCH: Pelosi nearly pops her top as network fact-checks her on Trump's economy

By Jason Cohen

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Monday appeared to lose her temper when MSNBC host Katy Tur brought up how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the economy under former President Donald Trump.

Before the pandemic in 2020, the economy under the former president experienced a jump in median household incomes as well as an all-time low poverty rate and unemployment rates at a 50-year low, according to a Trump White House press release. Pelosi on “Katy Tur Reports” asserted job losses under Trump were the worst out of all presidents, but Tur noted there was a worldwide pandemic during his presidency.

“And Joe Biden is doing that, created 9 million jobs in his term in office,” Pelosi said. “Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president, so we just have to make sure people know.”

“That was a global pandemic,” Tur responded.

Biden has touted job gains during his presidency, but neglects to mention any effects of the pandemic, according to FactCheck.org. Many jobs gained under the Biden administration have been government jobs.

Moreover, Trump’s economy appeared to be rebounding in the third quarter of 2020 as it was growing after a second-quarter contraction, according to the Conference Board. Despite this, Pelosi asserts his record was the “worst” and accused Tur of advocating for the former president just for mentioning the pandemic’s economic impacts.