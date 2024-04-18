A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Education Politics U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Police forcibly remove outraged 'undocumented' prof who disrupted Ann Coulter

'She kept objecting quite loudly, gave Ann the finger repeatedly'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:44pm

(Video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Cornell University police on Tuesday had to forcibly remove a professor after she repeatedly disrupted Ann Coulter’s guest talk at the Ivy League institution, video and pictures obtained by The College Fix show.

Monica Cornejo, an assistant professor of interpersonal communication, is told to get up and leave the venue by two police officers in a video taken by Russ Nelson, a New York resident who attended the talk, which was open to the public.

The 36-second video Nelson posted on X shows one of the officers put his hands on her arms and tell Cornejo she is under arrest for “disorderly conduct,” to which she repeatedly responds “don’t touch me — do not touch me,” and tells them “I am a faculty member.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Police forcibly remove outraged 'undocumented' prof who disrupted Ann Coulter
'Once-in-a-lifetime' nova explosion will be visible to the naked eye this year
VDH puts Joy Reid in her place on Trump
The big list: 50 most bizarre items Uber passengers left behind this year
Mystery solved? Quest to find Good Samaritan who pulled man from burning car takes interesting turn
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×