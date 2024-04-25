WATCH: Pro-Palestine demonstrators have no idea what they're protesting

(MODERNITY) – Video captured at New York University shows that some of the students protesting there have no idea why. NYU is one of several campuses where so called ‘Gaza camps’ have been formed with students refusing to disperse. Yet it seems that the students don’t really know what they are doing it for.

In the footage below, the videographer asks one of the protesters “What would you say is the main goal with tonight’s protest.” She responds “I think the goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stops – I honestly don’t know all of what NYU is doing.”

The student then asks her friend “do you know what they are doing?” To which the other (masked) student responds “I wish I was more educated.” “I’m not either,” the first protestor then admits, claiming that she came from Columbia University after she was told to.

