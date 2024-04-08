A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Protesters in Michigan chant 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!

'It's the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities'

Published April 7, 2024 at 8:14pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Protesters in Dearborn, Michigan, shouted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" during an International Al-Quds Day rally held in the town.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Tarek Bazzi, a Michigan-based activist associated with the Hadi institute, said in a video from the rally that was shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Bazzi’s comments were followed by crowds chanting "Death to America!" in the background.

Read the full story ›

