WATCH: Protesters in Michigan chant 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!

(FOX NEWS) -- Protesters in Dearborn, Michigan, shouted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" during an International Al-Quds Day rally held in the town.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Tarek Bazzi, a Michigan-based activist associated with the Hadi institute, said in a video from the rally that was shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Here is an activist leading Muslims in a chant pledging "Death to America." I am not making it up, as it's right here on video. I thought it was in Iran, but I was wrong. It's in Dearborn, Michigan, in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/3k81lp8Mfa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 8, 2024

Bazzi’s comments were followed by crowds chanting "Death to America!" in the background.

