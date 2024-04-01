A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live' mocks Donald Trump's Bible venture

'Sounds like a joke. And in many ways it is, but it's also real'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 7:00am
James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' on March 30, 2024. (Video screenshot)

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' on March 30, 2024.

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump‘s most recent venture — promoting the “God Bless the USA Bible” — on its most recent episode.

The product, which is “inspired by” country musician Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” is being sold for $59.99. It includes the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and the handwritten chorus to “God Bless the USA.”

In Saturday’s cold open, Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) noted that it’s Easter — “the time of year when I compare myself to Jesus Christ. That’s just the thing I do now and people seem to be OK with it. I’m gonna keep doing it. And if you think that this is a bad look, imagine how weird it would be if I started selling Bibles. Well, I’m selling Bibles.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







