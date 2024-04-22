A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Scandals U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Student charged after repeatedly slapping teacher in shocking viral video

'Do you think that affected me in any way?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 7:41pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A North Carolina high-schooler has been charged with assault after allegedly being caught on camera slapping a teacher during a profanity-filled exchange.

The incident involving the unidentified juvenile occurred at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem on April 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said on Facebook. Video posted online shows the student standing over a teacher who is seated before striking her in the face.

"Do you think that affected me in any way?" the teacher can be heard asking.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Student charged after repeatedly slapping teacher in shocking viral video
Hollywood's Anne Hathaway reveals the 'gross' thing she was asked to do during auditions
Shake Shack subtly shades Chick-fil-A with CHICKENSUNDAY
Israel's message to Iran: You can run but you can't hide
What's our taxpayer money really funding in Ukraine?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×