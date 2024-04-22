WATCH: Student charged after repeatedly slapping teacher in shocking viral video

(FOX NEWS) -- A North Carolina high-schooler has been charged with assault after allegedly being caught on camera slapping a teacher during a profanity-filled exchange.

The incident involving the unidentified juvenile occurred at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem on April 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said on Facebook. Video posted online shows the student standing over a teacher who is seated before striking her in the face.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina high school teacher at Parkland High School was slapped twice by a student.

"Do you think that affected me in any way?" the teacher can be heard asking.

