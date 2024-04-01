A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND VIDEO

WATCH: Terrifying footage shows man barely missing runaway saw blade

Hits building seconds after guy walks inside store

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 7:35pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- An Oregon man narrowly avoided a runaway saw blade after it rolled from a nearby construction site, as seen in a harrowing video captured on a security camera.

Shane Reimche was entering a local QuickTrip Neighborhood Market in Eugene when the blade charged behind him, ABC station KEZI reported.

The saw blade had spun towards Reimche seconds after he entered the convenience store, the footage, which was recorded on March 28, showed.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Terrifying footage shows man barely missing runaway saw blade
WATCH: 'Total panic and fear': Skier who survived violent chair-lift ride in high winds speaks out
Google to destroy browsing data to settle consumer-privacy lawsuit
United asks pilots to take UNPAID time off
Prof to lecture on 'surplus' white nationalism and its 'climate obstruction'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×