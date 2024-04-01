WATCH: Terrifying footage shows man barely missing runaway saw blade

(FOX NEWS) -- An Oregon man narrowly avoided a runaway saw blade after it rolled from a nearby construction site, as seen in a harrowing video captured on a security camera.

Shane Reimche was entering a local QuickTrip Neighborhood Market in Eugene when the blade charged behind him, ABC station KEZI reported.

NEW: Oregon man almost gets sawed in half after a 4-foot saw blade comes spinning across a Quik Trip parking lot. Insane. Shane Reimche had just entered the store when the blade struck the store wall where he just had been. The out-of-control saw blade came from a nearby… pic.twitter.com/7K1joQoZ2J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

The saw blade had spun towards Reimche seconds after he entered the convenience store, the footage, which was recorded on March 28, showed.

Read the full story ›