A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND VIDEO

WATCH: 'Total panic and fear': Skier who survived violent chair-lift ride in high winds speaks out

'It's literally just like you're in a washing machine'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 7:03pm

(Video screenshot)

(GOOD MORNING AMERICA) -- A skier is speaking out after surviving a terrifying chair lift ride at an Italian ski resort during high wind conditions that picked up to over 60 miles per hour.

Barnaby Dunning, an experienced skier, told ABC News’ Zohreen Shah there were at least a couple of times he didn’t think he and his friend Stephanie would make it through the unsettling ordeal last Thursday in Breuil-Cervinia.

“I never even knew chair lifts could rotate the way that they were rotating,” Dunning said of being violently swung around on a chair lift at Cervino Ski Paradise.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Satan's ultimate goal': Christian woman accuses Starbucks of firing her for opposing pride display
Vince McMahon accuser wrote 'love letter' to ex-WWE CEO after alleged sex abuse
Mayor pressed by news host over violent crime, says daughter doesn't feel safe
Judge expands Trump gag order in D.A. case after president targets daughter
WATCH: Terrifying footage shows man barely missing runaway saw blade
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×