A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND VIDEO

WATCH: Trump: Hush-money trial 'is an assault on America'

'Nothing like this has ever happened before'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:50am

President Donald Trump at the start of his latest trial in New York on Monday, April 15, 2024:

"This is an assault on America. Nothing like this has ever happened before. There has never been anything like it. Every legal scholar says this case is nonsense and should never have been brought. There has never been anything like this. There is no case.

"People that don't necessarily like Donald Trump say this is an outrage this case was brought. It is political persecution, a persecution like never before. Nobody has ever seen anything like it and again it is a case that should have never been brought. It is an assault on America and why I'm very proud to be here.

"This is an assault on our country. It's a country that is failing. A country that's run by an incompetent man very much involved in this case. Really an attack on a political opponent. That's all it is. I'm very honored to be here, thank you very much."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







WATCH: Trump: Hush-money trial 'is an assault on America'
Journalist calls for strikes on U.S. interests
FISA reform failed because the point of law is 'to spy on Americans'
Dems cover Biden's legal costs, blast Republicans for doing the same for Trump
Constitutional peace officers call summit to address threats facing America
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×