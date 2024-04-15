WATCH: Trump: Hush-money trial 'is an assault on America'

President Donald Trump at the start of his latest trial in New York on Monday, April 15, 2024:

"This is an assault on America. Nothing like this has ever happened before. There has never been anything like it. Every legal scholar says this case is nonsense and should never have been brought. There has never been anything like this. There is no case.

"People that don't necessarily like Donald Trump say this is an outrage this case was brought. It is political persecution, a persecution like never before. Nobody has ever seen anything like it and again it is a case that should have never been brought. It is an assault on America and why I'm very proud to be here.

"This is an assault on our country. It's a country that is failing. A country that's run by an incompetent man very much involved in this case. Really an attack on a political opponent. That's all it is. I'm very honored to be here, thank you very much."

President #DonaldTrump at start of hush-money trial: 'This is an assault on America ... Nothing like this has ever happened before. #Trump2024 #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/24SRpsXLsE — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 15, 2024

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!