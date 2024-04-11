A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Trump picks up Chick-fil-A tab for surprised customers

President jokingly calls eatery 'the Lord's chicken'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 10, 2024 at 9:20pm
President Donald Trump speaks with the staff of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Margo Martin via Storyful)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump, while out on the campaign trail, stopped by an Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wednesday, where he chatted with staff and treated customers inside the store to chicken and milkshakes.

In one video, Trump is seen surrounded by a group of suit-wearing individuals.

The former president flattered crew members and customers while having his picture taken with them and asking if everyone was having a good time.

