WATCH: Trump picks up Chick-fil-A tab for surprised customers

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump, while out on the campaign trail, stopped by an Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wednesday, where he chatted with staff and treated customers inside the store to chicken and milkshakes.
DINING WITH DONALD: Trump takes "care of the customers" during pitstop at Atlanta Chick-Fil-A, ordering 30 milkshakes and chicken. pic.twitter.com/YIYf4yfcDv
In one video, Trump is seen surrounded by a group of suit-wearing individuals.
Black women taking selfie with Trump
Trump tells them: "I'm going to get RID of Biden"
The *entire* Chick-fil-A ERUPTS
One man yells: 'Bye-Bye Sleepy Joe!'
Trump then says Biden is "terrible" to blacks & the black voters bring up Biden's 1990s racism
This is How you WIN pic.twitter.com/gMQC87PBmZ
The former president flattered crew members and customers while having his picture taken with them and asking if everyone was having a good time.