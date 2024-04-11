WATCH: Trump picks up Chick-fil-A tab for surprised customers

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump, while out on the campaign trail, stopped by an Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wednesday, where he chatted with staff and treated customers inside the store to chicken and milkshakes.

DINING WITH DONALD: Trump takes "care of the customers" during pitstop at Atlanta Chick-Fil-A, ordering 30 milkshakes and chicken. pic.twitter.com/YIYf4yfcDv — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2024

In one video, Trump is seen surrounded by a group of suit-wearing individuals.

Black women taking selfie with Trump Trump tells them: "I'm going to get RID of Biden" The *entire* Chick-fil-A ERUPTS One man yells: 'Bye-Bye Sleepy Joe!' Trump then says Biden is "terrible" to blacks & the black voters bring up Biden's 1990s racism This is How you WIN pic.twitter.com/gMQC87PBmZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2024

The former president flattered crew members and customers while having his picture taken with them and asking if everyone was having a good time.

