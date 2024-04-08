WATCH: 'Tyrants!' Shock video as military pounces on member refusing COVID shot

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

After America’s embarrassing surrender in Afghanistan, the U.S. military under Joe Biden has not been able to reach its recruiting goals.

During fiscal year 2023, the U.S. military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military brass continues to push a culture of pro-DEI lunacy while targeting gays and minorities for promotion.

Then this video went viral.

The video shows the military’s treatment of USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.

The video shows Lance Castle being extracted from his cell.

Lance Castle was dubbed an “insider threat,” given 60 days pre-trial confinement (missed the birth of 1st born), and sent to a court martial to stand trial on 5 UCMJ Charges.

Via Mark Charles Bashaw, a medical professional, who was the first man convicted by a special court-martial in May 2022 for violating orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Bashaw, a father of three, was also found guilty of failing to wear a mask indoors.

Bashaw continues to expose the truth about the military COVID mandates that ruined thousands of lives and injured hundreds of soldiers, sailors and Marines.

Mark Charles Bashaw posted these documents from Senior Airman Lance Castle’s case after his arrest.

Lance Castle was found NG or “Not Guilty” of all charges against him.

page 1



page 2



page 3



“NG” is NOT GUILTY Made up bullshit! This Commander and Group Commander should see the inside of a jail cell! Tyrants! There needs to be an immediate congressional investigated on the entire Mission Support Group Command at Cannon AFB, New Mexico in regards to the unlawful actions… pic.twitter.com/zAOb9LwYV3 — Mark Charles Bashaw (@MCBashaw) April 7, 2024

Here are the charging documents.

E-5 Lance Castle was labeled an “insider threat” for not taking the mandatory COVID vaccine – a dangerous vaccine that did not even prevent the transmission of the disease.

page 2



Mark Charles Bagshaw released this video after he was convicted for not taking the COVID vaccine. He is a religious man.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Charles Bagshaw and will update this post with any new information.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

