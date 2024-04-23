WATCH: 'Do you want Columbia to be cursed by God of the Bible?'

The chief of Columbia University, whose campus like many others across the nation has been the scene of anti-Semitic protests and violence in recent weeks, has been schooled by a member of Congress on what the God of the Bible says about the issue.

It developed when Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., was allowed five minutes to question Minouche Shafik, the head of Columbia, where officials went to the extreme of banning a Jewish professor from a part of campus where anti-Israel radicals had taken over territory.

The anti-Israel protests have developed because Israel dispatched its military to shut down the threat of terrorism from Hamas operatives in Gaza. That followed the terror attacks by Hamas on Israeli citizens last Oct. 7 in which about 1,200 civilians were butchered by Hamas terrorists, often in horrific ways.



The hearing was before the House Education Committee.

Allen asked, "Are you familiar with Genesis 12:3?"

Shafik admitted probably "not as well as you are."

That passage, Allen explained, confirms a covenant that God made with Abraham.

"And that covenant was real clear: If you bless Israel I will bless you, if you curse Israel I will curse you. And then in the New Testament, it was confirmed that all nations would be blessed through you."

"You do not know about that?" Allen asked.

Shafik said, "I have heard that now that you've explained it."

Allen's question then was direct:

"Do you want Columbia University to be cursed by God of the Bible?"

"Definitely not," she said.

Allen pointed out the freedoms of speech and religion in America, but also cited the lack of knowledge and understanding about the Bible, an "incredible book."

"The beginning of wisdom," he told her, "is the fear of God."

