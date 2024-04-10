A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldHOMELAND INSECURITY

Wealthy Americans are getting second passports, citing risk of instability

'I would like to hedge against levels of volatility'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:32am

 

(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@convertkit?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">ConvertKit</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-and-blue-identification-card-QMU1z6ReS5A?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)

(CNBC) -- Wealthy U.S. families are increasingly applying for second citizenships and national residences as a way to hedge their financial risk, according to a leading law firm.

The wealthy are building these “passport portfolios” — collections of second, and even third or fourth, citizenships — in case they need to flee their home country. Henley & Partners, a law firm that specializes in high-net-worth citizenships, said Americans now outnumber every other nationality when it comes to securing alternative residences or added citizenships.

“The U.S. is still a great country, it’s still an amazing passport,” said Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners. “But if I’m wealthy, I would like to hedge against levels of volatility and uncertainty. The idea of diversification is well understood by wealthy individuals around what they invest. It makes no sense to have one country of citizenship and residence when I have the ability to actually diversify that aspect of my life as well.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Wealthy Americans are getting second passports, citing risk of instability
Grassley: FBI boasted source was 'highly credible' before indicting him for Biden bribery allegation
Comer: Accountability for Biden coming with or without impeachment
TERRIFYING: The true force behind the 'censorship industrial complex'
'Apocalypse of corpses': Israel translates stories of Oct. 7 sexual horrors to Arabic
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×