Welding pioneer describes trade industry as 'an absolute no brainer' in today's economy

(FOX BUSINESS) – Welding is a profitable career that can provide America's youth with a steady income free of debt in a trade that is in high demand in the market, a leader in the industry told Fox News Digital.

Tyler Sasse, the owner and founder of Western Welding Academy (WWA) in Gillette, Wyoming, told Fox News Digital that social media has allowed the welding school to grow and spread the word about the "incredible" opportunity that welding provides.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We started with ten welding booths and about ten students, and now the school runs 24 hours a day [in] three, eight-hour shifts and 98% of our students come from all across the country," he said. "You don't have to go to college to get a really, really good career, you spent six months of your life to make $100,000, which is, if you got the work ethic, the accountability, the integrity to do it, it's incredible the money that you can make, and we tell those stories all day, every day."

Read the full story ›