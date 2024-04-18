A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health World

Western nation votes to ban smoking for all people born after 2009

Critics say adults have fundamental right to personal health decisions

Published April 18, 2024 at 5:39pm
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:39pm

(BBC) – Plans to stop young people born since 2009 ever smoking are being debated and will be voted on later. Rishi Sunak's bill aims to create the UK's first smoke-free generation in a major public health intervention.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would ensure anyone turning 15 from this year would be banned from buying cigarettes, and also aims to make vapes less appealing to children. A number of Tory MPs have told the BBC they won't back the bill.

The BBC understands that Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is considering voting against the plans. Conservative MPs will get a free vote on it so they won't be ordered to vote with the government, but the bill is likely to pass as it has Labour support. The bill would make the sale of tobacco products, rather than the act of smoking, illegal.

