Western nation votes to ban smoking for all people born after 2009

(BBC) – Plans to stop young people born since 2009 ever smoking are being debated and will be voted on later. Rishi Sunak's bill aims to create the UK's first smoke-free generation in a major public health intervention.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would ensure anyone turning 15 from this year would be banned from buying cigarettes, and also aims to make vapes less appealing to children. A number of Tory MPs have told the BBC they won't back the bill.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The BBC understands that Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is considering voting against the plans. Conservative MPs will get a free vote on it so they won't be ordered to vote with the government, but the bill is likely to pass as it has Labour support. The bill would make the sale of tobacco products, rather than the act of smoking, illegal.

Read the full story ›