Will Biden betray Israel and thereby destroy America?

America today is on the precipice of collapse. The significant set of causal factors contributing to its impending collapse is her transmogrification born out of the diabolical political zeitgeist that has regressed our once proud nation to a level of dystopia beneath that of ancient Rome.

Pursuant to this fact, a good friend and colleague forwarded me the following missive written by Mike Austin. It details the work of minions of Satan who are most notably responsible for the adverse condition in which the current administration wants us to be prideful.

Austin wrote:

"The Democrat Party is the party of slavery, Civil War, secession, the KKK, Jim Crow, the Three-fifths Compromise, Dred Scott, The Missouri Compromise, The Kansas-Nebraska Act, church burnings, welfare, the Income Tax, the Federal Reserve, the first World War, prohibition, the Vietnam War and its loss, the 'boat people,' the defeat in Afghanistan, the Korean War and its outcome, the saving of Lenin and the USSR, the saving of Stalin and the USSR during World War II, allowing the enslavement of Eastern Europe, the Cuban Missile Failure, the salvation of Castro, the betrayal during the Bay of Pigs, the destruction of Law in America, the spread of sexual degeneracy worldwide, the creation of race hatred, the destruction of the American republican government and Constitution, abortion, the spread of HIV, Waco, Ruby Ridge, gun control, the strengthening of China, throwing God out of American classrooms and public places, rewarding treason and punishing the law-abiding, Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, Drag Queen Story Hour … My apologies to Satan if I omitted some of his handiwork."

But, there is another component that if executed, will result in what amounts to driving the final nail into the coffin of America. Let me explain.

In the Apostle Paul's Epistle to the Galatians, there is a series of verses that America, as governed, has long ago abandoned. Today's leadership ignores them with a gleeful pride that parallels the baneful hubris Satan exhibited prior to his banishment from heaven and his ultimate eternal damnation.

The verses are: Galatians 6:7-10:

Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith. (KJV)

This immutable truth is ignored with a contemptuous pomposity by governmental forces for whom eternal damnation can be argued as being marginally too good for them. But, I get ahead of myself.

Politicians, especially the Erebusic progeny of Satan who associate themselves in any way, shape or capacity as Democrats or anything remotely tangential to same are wicked beyond measure.

Obama, now acting as the hand that works Biden's mouth, hates Israel, just as he did during his time in office. Biden not only hates Israel, but I believe he thinks that betraying Israel will make him look tough and net him a fortune ($$$) in applause from the global haters of Israel.

I've warned for years that liberal Israel haters were looking for a means to end the relationship between Israel and the United States. More recently, I've warned that Obama was committed to the demise of Prime Minister Netanyahu and ultimately all goodwill between Israel and the United States.

That time has arrived with a ribbon on it in the eyes of chief Israel hater Joe Biden. In my March 4, 2024, article, "America Under Biden/Obama Working Against Israel," I wrote:

"In my Dec. 18, 2023, syndicated column, 'Biden Preparing To Betray Israel on Obama's Command,' I wrote: 'The stage is set for Biden to hide behind the United Nations and ultimately make continued aid to Israel, contingent upon her ceasing all military operations against the terrorists and ceding the Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Jerusalem to the Arabs.'"

This brings me to Biden's threats and bullying tactics, that Israel's continued support from America would be contingent upon Netanyahu doing exactly what Biden/Obama demand him to do. The Democrats in Congress and the lapdog government-controlled media outlets will bash Israel around the clock with endless regurgitations of how wrong it is for her to defend herself.

I stand unwaveringly committed to the belief that if America sanctions Israel, the world will follow – and at that point God will turn His face from America. I believe without hesitation that America has prospered as it has despite now playing the leading role in advancing sin and debauchery around the world.

It's only a matter of time before the decline of America takes place, as the prophecies found in scripture, pertaining to the tribulation period falling upon the world. It's my belief that betraying Israel will usher in a period of unspeakable horror and suffering such as never seen in America.

It would behoove the forewarned to heed said warning, but why would they learn from their father the devil's mistakes?

