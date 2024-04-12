Wokesters ruining Scrabble because it's too hard for people who can't spell

(CONSERVATIVE FIRING LINE) – Scrabble has always been a fun game of both strategy and spelling skills. But now Gen Z wokesters are ruining the game, apparently because they can’t spell and that makes the game mean to them because it’s too hard.

Apparently, Gen Zers are upgrading the venerable tile game by downgrading it and pretty much taking out the competition part of the game.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

If you have never played, the idea is that the letter tiles each have a value on them. And when you make a word, you add up the values to total up your points for the word. The one with the most points at the end of the game wins. The strategy comes in where certain squares on the board can give you extra points if your tile lands on them while you are making your word. So, your strategy is to try and utilize those spaces to gain even more points.

Read the full story ›