Wokesters ruining Scrabble because it's too hard for people who can't spell

Taking out competition part of the game

Published April 12, 2024 at 12:33pm

(CONSERVATIVE FIRING LINE) – Scrabble has always been a fun game of both strategy and spelling skills. But now Gen Z wokesters are ruining the game, apparently because they can’t spell and that makes the game mean to them because it’s too hard.

Apparently, Gen Zers are upgrading the venerable tile game by downgrading it and pretty much taking out the competition part of the game.

If you have never played, the idea is that the letter tiles each have a value on them. And when you make a word, you add up the values to total up your points for the word. The one with the most points at the end of the game wins. The strategy comes in where certain squares on the board can give you extra points if your tile lands on them while you are making your word. So, your strategy is to try and utilize those spaces to gain even more points.

Read the full story ›

