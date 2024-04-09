A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
ScandalsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Woman allegedly went on highway shooting spree 'directed by God' in relation to the solar eclipse

Charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, improper discharge of a weapon

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:15pm
The solar eclipse across America on Monday, April 8, 2024 (Video screenshot)

The solar eclipse across America on Monday, April 8, 2024

(FOX NEWS) – Florida police arrested a Georgia woman on Monday after she allegedly went on a shooting spree directed by "God," during the solar eclipse. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a weapon.

Police said troopers responded to reports of an active shooter in Holmes County. An investigation found that a woman, later identified as Celestine, checked out of a local hotel and told staff she was going on a shooting spree directed by "God," in relation to the solar eclipse on Monday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Celestine allegedly drove a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates onto Interstate 10 at the 112-mile marker, heading westbound.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The great COVID cover-up
FBI whistleblowers say the bureau 'needs to be abolished'
Netanyahu: 'We will eliminate the Hamas battalions in Rafah'
Anti-Israel agitators shut down Senate cafeteria; around 50 arrested
University suspends students over anti-Israel event featuring speaker linked to terrorist organization
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×