Woman allegedly went on highway shooting spree 'directed by God' in relation to the solar eclipse

(FOX NEWS) – Florida police arrested a Georgia woman on Monday after she allegedly went on a shooting spree directed by "God," during the solar eclipse. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a weapon.

Police said troopers responded to reports of an active shooter in Holmes County. An investigation found that a woman, later identified as Celestine, checked out of a local hotel and told staff she was going on a shooting spree directed by "God," in relation to the solar eclipse on Monday.

Celestine allegedly drove a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates onto Interstate 10 at the 112-mile marker, heading westbound.

