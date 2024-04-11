Woman who was attacked and robbed on way to church takes turn for the worse

(FOX NEWS) – A 68-year-old woman who was attacked and robbed as she walked into church over the weekend sustained a skull fracture and remains in critical condition, a family member said on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is still on the loose, followed the woman up the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in the Jamaica section of Queens, N.Y., before jumping in front of her and knocking her down. The woman was on her way to mass, which she attends every Sunday, her nephew told Fox News.

Security camera footage of the incident shows the woman falling backwards on three steps before landing on her back. She appears to be writhing in agony as the suspected thief is seen rummaging through her purse and running away. The suspect stole $300 and her cellphone before making off with her car.

