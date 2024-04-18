A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Woman brazenly wheels elderly man's corpse into bank to co-sign a loan for her

'Uncle, are you listening?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:58am

(NEW YORK POST) – In a mind-boggling scene straight out of “Weekend at Bernie’s,” a Brazilian woman reportedly wheeled the corpse of an elderly man into a Rio de Janeiro bank Tuesday to try to get him to co-sign on a loan.

The bank customer, identified as Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, was captured on video standing next to the deceased seated in a chair and seemingly holding up his drooping head. The wild footage, which was first aired by TV Globo, Brazil’s largest broadcaster, captured Nunes talking to the dead man, whom she addressed as her “uncle,” and asking him to sign financial documents that would allow her to take out a $3,400 loan.

“Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign [the loan contract]. If you don’t sign, there’s no way, because I can’t sign for you,” Nunes says in the video, while thrusting a pen between his limp fingers and instructing him to hold it “hard.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







