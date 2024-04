(FOX NEWS) -- A woman has decided to kick her dating efforts up a notch by making custom "stamps" to use to her advantage.

Michelle Arshad, 24, is from Toronto — and is apparently fed up with dating and looking for an eligible man.

Arshad said she works in finance and can tend to be introverted — but wanted to make more of an effort to find "Mr. Right," she told SWNS, the British news service.

Read the full story ›