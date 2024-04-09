A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Women's studies conference to attack 'right wing' laws on abortion, trans issues

Theme is 'Justice on Trial'

By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 12:06pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Kentucky will soon hold its 5th annual Gender and Women’s Studies conference, with this year’s theme focused on decrying so-called “right-wing … injustices.”

“Justice on Trial” is the theme for the Aug. 31 conference, as “right-wing parties” have “paved the way for conservative laws that harm the bodily autonomy of women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized communities,” according to the conference website.

“Left-wing politicians and activists across the globe work for human rights and protections,” it stated. Some of the “injustices” the conference will address include “Anti-abortion laws, anti-trans laws, and encroachment on academic freedom,” according to the conference website.

Read the full story ›

