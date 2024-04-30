Working out in nature may prevent several terrible diseases and cut medical costs

(STUDY FINDS) -- New research may give you extra motivation to skip the treadmill in favor of a jog or hike outside. Scientists at the University of Exeter have found that exercising in nature may help prevent thousands of cases of various diseases in the United Kingdom alone. Along with potentially saving countless people worldwide from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and depression, the researchers note that this healthy lifestyle change can also reduce healthcare costs by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Specifically, the U.K. team estimates that physical activity in nature prevents roughly 13,000 cases of non-communicable diseases a year in England alone. It also reduces treatment costs by more than $125 million.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common non-communicable diseases (including stroke, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic lung disease) account for 74 percent of global deaths. Although non-communicable diseases (also known as chronic diseases) do not pass from person to person, deaths attributed to them continue to rise across most nations.

