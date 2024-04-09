World's 1st real-time wearable human emotion recognition technology unveiled

(SCI TECH DAILY) – Professor Jiyun Kim and his team at the Department of Material Science and Engineering at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed a pioneering technology capable of identifying human emotions in real time. This cutting-edge innovation is set to revolutionize various industries, including next-generation wearable systems that provide services based on emotions.

Understanding and accurately extracting emotional information has long been a challenge due to the abstract and ambiguous nature of human affects such as emotions, moods, and feelings. To address this, the research team has developed a multi-modal human emotion recognition system that combines verbal and non-verbal expression data to efficiently utilize comprehensive emotional information.

At the core of this system is the personalized skin-integrated facial interface (PSiFI) system, which is self-powered, facile, stretchable, and transparent. It features a first-of-its-kind bidirectional triboelectric strain and vibration sensor that enables the simultaneous sensing and integration of verbal and non-verbal expression data. The system is fully integrated with a data processing circuit for wireless data transfer, enabling real-time emotion recognition.

