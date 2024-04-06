A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

World's oldest man dies at 114, attributed long life to loving God

'Love God and always carry Him in your heart'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 6, 2024 at 10:34am

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The oldest man in the world, who died this week in Venezuela, attributed his longevity in part to his strong Catholic faith and love for God.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, 114, died Tuesday in Táchira, Venezuela, just weeks shy of his 115th birthday, according to an announcement from Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Guinness World Records had confirmed Mora as the world's oldest man, awarding him the distinction on Feb. 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old. He was born May 27, 1909, in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela, the ninth of 10 children.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







World's oldest man dies at 114, attributed long life to loving God
Island is so overrun by goats, they're giving them away to anyone who can catch one
Hundreds expected to tie the knot during solar eclipse
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Meet the man who wants to live forever
State senator seeks treatment for alcoholism after showing up drunk to public meeting
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×