World's oldest man dies at 114, attributed long life to loving God

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The oldest man in the world, who died this week in Venezuela, attributed his longevity in part to his strong Catholic faith and love for God.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, 114, died Tuesday in Táchira, Venezuela, just weeks shy of his 115th birthday, according to an announcement from Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira.

Guinness World Records had confirmed Mora as the world's oldest man, awarding him the distinction on Feb. 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old. He was born May 27, 1909, in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela, the ninth of 10 children.

