Worst in 70 years: Biden approval rating absolutely dismal

Clocks in at 38.7%

Around the Web
Published April 27, 2024 at 4:03pm

(Image courtesy of Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – President Joe Biden has the worst job approval rating since Eisenhower during his recently completed 13th quarter in office, according to a new poll by Gallup.

While Biden clocks in at 38.7%, the previous low was set by George H.W. Bush at 41.8% in 1992. Donald Trump and Barack Obama averaged 46.8% and 45.9% respectively during the same point in their presidencies. Prior to Bush, Jimmy Carter is the only other president with a sub-50% average in his 13th quarter.

Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush averaged between 51% and 55% approval in their 13th quarters, while Dwight Eisenhower had the highest average for a president during his 13th month at 73.2%.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







