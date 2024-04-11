Yearly college costs near $100k at some schools

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The cost of a college education is nearly $100,000 per year at Vanderbilt University and several other institutions, with some blaming administrative bloat as a reason.

The $98,426 price tag for the 2024-2025 academic year includes tuition, room, board, personal expenses, and a laptop, according to a report at the New York Times this week. The estimate total for the current year is $89,590, not including additional fees for certain students.

About 35 percent of undergraduate students at the Tennessee university pay the full cost, while the rest receive financial aid – which is “extraordinarily generous” at Vanderbilt, the report states.

