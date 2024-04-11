A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Yearly college costs near $100k at some schools

Some blame administrative bloat, nearly 1 administrator for every 2 students

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 1:02pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The cost of a college education is nearly $100,000 per year at Vanderbilt University and several other institutions, with some blaming administrative bloat as a reason.

The $98,426 price tag for the 2024-2025 academic year includes tuition, room, board, personal expenses, and a laptop, according to a report at the New York Times this week. The estimate total for the current year is $89,590, not including additional fees for certain students.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

About 35 percent of undergraduate students at the Tennessee university pay the full cost, while the rest receive financial aid – which is “extraordinarily generous” at Vanderbilt, the report states.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Yearly college costs near $100k at some schools
Bestiality taught in school's 'queer' sex class
University seeks 'decolonized music education' professor
Nuns head to court to fight mandate forcing them to fund abortions
Benedict XVI's biographer blasts Francis' plan to 'break away from the continuity of the popes'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×