Young Americans getting left behind by rising home prices, higher stocks

(MSN) – Just married and with a newborn son, Anthony and Caitlin Fumo expected their well-paying jobs and chunk of savings to support a move closer to their parents in the suburbs of New Jersey.

But leaving their 1,000-square-foot Philadelphia rowhome means borrowing with rates around 7% – to buy in a market where the typical home value has jumped 40% since the start of 2020. Their 3.85% mortgage costs $1,500 a month. They are looking at payments of around $4,000 if they move.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Friends who scooped up their forever homes during the pandemic refinancing boom, meanwhile, are able to raise multiple children and support a long-term mortgage comfortably, said Anthony, a 31-year-old accounting consultant. A longtime rule of thumb in American homeownership – buy a starter home, then move up to a bigger place – doesn’t feel like it works anymore.

Read the full story ›