A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Education Politics U.S.

Young liberal women are far more conservative than they realize, new poll finds

'Especially those related to marriage and family'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 16, 2024 at 8:59pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- While many young women are increasingly labeling themselves liberal, new polling data found they share many common convictions held by conservatives.

Eight hundred women aged 18 to 24 were recently surveyed, including 32 percent who identified as liberal, and the rest were conservative or moderate.

Across this political spectrum, the vast majority of women polled agreed with statements such as: “It is appropriate to have children wait until they are adults before having irreversible sex-change surgeries”; “When I date someone, it is because I am deciding if I would like to marry them one day”; and “Every kid should have the opportunity to go to a school of their choice, regardless of their zip code.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Young liberal women are far more conservative than they realize, new poll finds
49ers' Brock Purdy has perfect response to media critics of his game
Police: Married teacher caught 'putting her clothes on' after naked teen runs from car
NPR freaks out as conservative activist resurfaces CEO's wild tweets
Harrison Ford went out for drinks with Jimmy Buffett and ended up with a pierced ear
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×