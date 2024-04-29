Zelenskyy: U.S. is working on 10-year fixed aid plan for Ukraine

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration is working on a plan to set in stone specific levels of aid to be delivered to Ukraine over the next ten years, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address on Sunday night.

The bilateral agreement, which the White House has not yet addressed, would encompass military aid, joint weapons production, and additional financial and political support and arrive at undisclosed, pre-planned levels over a decade, Zelenskyy said, the transcript shows. In the same address, Zelenskyy pleaded for additional air defenses.

“Also, our teams, Ukraine and the United States, are currently working on a bilateral security agreement, and we are already working on a specific text,” he said. “Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all. We are discussing the specific foundations of our security and cooperation.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is there something extremely suspicious about all this U.S. aid going to Ukraine while the U.S. border remains unsecured? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We are also working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years, including armed support, financial, political, and joint arms production,” Zelenskyy said. “The agreement should be truly exemplary and reflect the strength of American leadership. I am grateful to both our team and the team of the American side for the progress in drafting the agreement.”

The U.S. has committed the equivalent of more than $50 billion in weapons and related equipment to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, according to a Pentagon fact sheet. Washington remains the largest military supporter of Ukraine and has also contributed $23 billion in economic assistance and $2.7 billion in humanitarian aid as of Feb. 29, according to data compiled by the Kiel Institute.

Speaking Sunday with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Zelenskyy “underscored that Patriot systems are needed, and as soon as possible,” he said.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s top commander said three more villages on the eastern front had fallen to Russia’s advances as Ukraine’s forces remain underpowered and undermanned, according to Reuters.

“The situation at the front has worsened,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on the Telegram social media app, Reuters reported. Russia’s forces are most concentrated west of occupied Maryinka and northwest of Avdiivka, a town Russia overran in February after months of brutal attrition warfare, he said.

Kyiv hopes the influx from $61 billion in newly-authorized U.S. aid — the first tranche of support was on its way within hours of Biden signing the bill into law — will boost the military and allow it to regain footing.

Today, NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg and I discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, our capabilities, and the capabilities of our partners to support our soldiers. The Russian army is now trying to take advantage of the situation while we are… pic.twitter.com/jJ9QrZAF2M — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 29, 2024

During a whirlwind tour around Washington to lobby for more aid in September 2023, Zelenskyy announced plans to work with American defense companies to co-produce weapons. He made the that case the weapons deal agreed to on that trip would boost Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and create jobs for both Americans and Ukrainians.

“And a long-term agreement — we will work together so that Ukraine produces the necessary weapons together with the United States. Co-production in the defense (sector) with the United States is a historic thing,” he said at the time.

The National Security Council did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!