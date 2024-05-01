1 in 4 think this common task is more stressful than landing a plane!

(STUDY FINDS) -- What could be more stressful and terrifying than having to land a plane in an emergency? One in four Americans say they found something even more nerve-racking — moving!

A new survey of 2,000 Americans who have moved in the last five years investigated the seemingly overwhelming task of moving and found more than a few startling answers to some of the moving-related “would-you-rathers.” Specifically, Americans said moving was more overwhelming than losing a job (27%), switching careers (23%), and even running for president (21%)!

Commissioned by College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving and conducted by Talker Research, the poll also found that the average American has already moved five times in their lifetime and expects to move three more times in the future. Respondents said their top reason for moving was to embark on a new phase in life (37%).

