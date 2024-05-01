A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TESTING THE FAITH

Under 1% of Catholics agree with church teaching on sanctity of life issues

'Clear majority support for elective abortion in almost every circumstance'

Published May 7, 2024 at 8:30pm

(Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Less than 1% of American Catholics agree with all three of the Catholic Church's teachings on the sanctity of life issues, showing the widespread existence of what some call "cafeteria Catholics" in the United States, according to an analysis.

Researcher Ryan Burge, an associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University who publishes articles on a Substack called "Graphs About Religion," shared data Thursday about the beliefs of Catholics in the U.S., focusing on their views on abortion, capital punishment and euthanasia.

Burge attributed the motivation to conduct the research to comments made by Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, who referred to President Joe Biden as a "cafeteria Catholic" during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on March 31.

Read the full story ›

