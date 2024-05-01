In 1 major city, foreign nationals are responsible for over 50% of gang rapes

(THE PUBLICA) – Berlin has reported a record number of gang rapes in one year, with 111 committed in Germany’s capital in 2023 alone. Over half of those rapes were committed by non-German citizens.

The information was made public after an information request was submitted by member of the Berlin House of Representatives Marc Vallendar of the populist AfD. The Berlin Minister for the Interior, Christian Hochgrebe of the ruling SPD center-left party, provided the shocking figures. As the police do not specifically note down “gang rapes,” the data has been provided for cases of rape where the perpetrator was not acting alone.

In total, the number of gang rapes has increased in recent years dramatically. In 2020, there were 98 cases, 106 in 2021, 89 in 2022, and then 111 in 2023. To compare with previous nationwide statistics, in 2016, just 69 such assaults were committed.

