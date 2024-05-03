A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
100-year-old veteran who served in 3 wars given long-awaited college diploma

Shipped off to Vietnam before graduation

Published May 3, 2024 at 12:23pm
John “Jack” Milton (video screenshot)

John “Jack” Milton

(BREITBART) – A 100-year-old veteran of three wars finally received something he had been waiting for since the 1960s in College Park, Maryland, on Tuesday.

When Air Force Officer John “Jack” Milton earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) 58 years ago, he was very proud, 11 Alive reported.

Milton served with the Army Air Corps in 1943 during World War II and flew in Korea and Vietnam. However, when he was shipped off to Vietnam in 1966, he never got his diploma. “I thought about it many times that I was unable to attend my ceremony after all that hard work,” he told NBC 4 Washington.

