FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Only 2% of Evangelicals define 'Evangelical' in political terms

'While others commonly conflate this term with politics, evangelicals themselves rarely do'

Published May 16, 2024 at 2:38pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Only 2% of Evangelical Protestants believe that the word "Evangelical" should be defined in part or fully by political terms, according to a new report.

Earlier this month, Grey Matter Research and Infinity Concepts released their report, "Beyond the Label: Unmasking Evangelical Identity," featuring data from an early 2023 survey of over 1,000 Evangelical Protestants who were screened for Evangelical beliefs.

According to the report, just 2% of Evangelicals "mention anything about politics or political worldview as defining an evangelical," noting that although "others may see 'evangelical' as a political definition, evangelicals themselves do not see this."

