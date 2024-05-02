A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

A 2-year-old artist is selling his paintings for as much as $7,000

Collectors are snapping them up

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:55am

(NEW YORK POST) – He’s in his terribly talented twos. A diminutive da Vinci from Germany is selling his paintings for up to $7,000 — and they’re flying off the shelves.

Young Laurent Schwarz’s appreciation for art was first noticed on a family vacation last fall, when his family found it difficult to wrest him away from the activities room at the resort where they were staying.

After returning home, parents Lisa and Philipp Schwarz set the pint-sized Picasso up with a studio and watched in amazement as the toddler covered himself and the canvas with his colorful creations. “They’re abstracts and what’s unusual is how he integrates discernible figures into them, which people often mention to us and which makes them so popular,” the proud mama told The Times of London.

Read the full story ›

