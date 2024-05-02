A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scandals U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

2nd Boeing whistleblower dies suddenly after claiming safety flaws ignored

Suffered from fast-spreading infection

Published May 2, 2024 at 12:36pm
Boeing 737 MAX plane (photo courtesy of Boeing)

Boeing 737 MAX plane

(NEW YORK POST) – A Boeing whistleblower who raised concerns about one of the carrier’s suppliers ignoring production defects died suddenly on Tuesday — just two months after another employee who sounded the alarm about the embattled company died by alleged suicide.

Joshua Dean, 45, a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems, died Tuesday morning from a fast-growing mystery infection, the Seattle Times reported.

Dean, of Wichita, Kan., had reportedly been in good health until about two weeks ago, when he was admitted to the hospital, the outlet reported.

Read the full story ›

