3 European countries to recognize Palestinian state

Israel's foreign minister recalls its envoys, summons ambassadors, Hamas welcomes decision

Published May 22, 2024 at 9:43am
(JNS) -- Ireland, Norway and Spain said on Wednesday morning that they will recognize a Palestinian state, prompting Jerusalem to recall its envoys and summon the ambassadors of these countries.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in their respective capitals that they will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Støre opined at a press conference. “The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the State of Israel.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







