4 'black' woman role models: Jezebels all

Granted, Letitia James (attorney general of New York), Fani Willis (district attorney, Fulton County, Georgia), Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and the Obama woman are the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to ghastly examples of role models for the fabric of Americans who view melanin content as the summum bonum, i.e., the greatest good/the ultimate importance.

Notwithstanding the self-limiting errant reasoning of those poor souls who can find nothing in their lives of more value than being recognized a crayon color, I argue those I list above are prototypical examples of failure learned by rote.

A "role model" is defined as: A person who serves as an example, whose behavior is emulated by others. The fact that these persons and those like them are lauded as role models explains why the familial structure in this segment of America leads in every negative social statistical category. It also explains the attempts to redefine the aberrant behavior they portray as being cultural, juxtaposed to same being recognized for what it really is: the destruction of the sanctity of family.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Affirmative action, applause for lowered expectations, the rejection of modernity and the abandonment of acceptable moral standards have had the greatest disparate impact upon the family in this socio-familial structure. The hedonistic cultural-Marxism rejects God on every quantifiable level; so there's no need to mention His absence.

These women are applauded as great examples of achievement, when in fact they are the greatest examples of failure. Abortion continues to be the No. 1 killer of children amongst this group of Americans. Abortion is also the greatest emancipation of refusal to accept personal responsibility and/or the value to be found in living a moral lifestyle.

The demonic sanctification of those like Michael Brown and George Floyd portrays them as innocent victims murdered by rabid law enforcement officers. Their portrayal, as such, has led to calls for the disbanding of police departments and mournful jeremiads of how white police officers are killing the children in the urban hoods.

But, somehow paying the progeny of Margaret Sanger, the quintessential racist white eugenicist and founder of Planned Parenthood, to murder approximately 25 million of their future if not many more, makes perfect sense.

So much sense in fact, that Letitia James boasted at a May 2022 rally: "… I chose to have an abortion. I walked proudly into Planed Parenthood, and I make no apologies to anyone." Apparently, not even an apology to the baby she had murdered, because she saw paying a few dollars to shirk personal responsibility for sexual gratification more preferred than being morally responsible.

Fani Willis is another role model young and old girls can benefit from. She has showcased the standard for destroying another woman's family by reportedly being a sex toy without equal, from what is alleged in the emails revealed, regarding her well publicized adulterous affair with Nathan Wade that we are told was a primary causal factor in the destruction of his marriage.

Speaking of the destruction of another woman's marriage and moral opprobriousness, there's Ilhan Omar. She's accused of not only destroying another woman's marriage, but there allegedly was campaign financial impropriety in the process. Additionally, there are/were the accusations that she was married to her own brother. Oh yeah, she's a role model for urban daughters. Sarcasm intended.

The Obama woman is even worse than Hillary Clinton when it comes to setting examples. Hillary defended her husband by attacking the women he raped, battered and molested; but the Obama woman is supporting a man who publicly boasts of fantasizing every day about sodomizing men. This in addition to the rumors of her allegedly having affair(s) with those responsible for protection and others.

As a collective, Edgar Allen Poe could not have written a better horror story about the spreading of hatred and the refusal to accept personal responsibility than these trollops live out every day of their condemnable lives.

Collectively, they epitomize the living destruction of the so-called black family. Propriety and modernity are eschewed and looked down upon in favor of ill-mannered Jezebels such as them.

There was a time in history when women in this societal fabric were honorable and truly virtuous. There was a time they were married for life and raised children who were justifiably proud of them.

But today, woman comprising this demographic are encouraged to have their children murdered and to live gratuitously amoral lives. But, they do have that melanin thing going for them; and that makes them role models.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!